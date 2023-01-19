Exodus Day: Anupam Kher attends screening of Ashoke Pandit's documentary 'Kashmiri Pandito Ka Narsanghar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Marking the occasion of Exodus Day, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Monday paid tribute to the Kashmiri Pandits by screening his documentary 'Kashmiri Pandito Ka Narsanghar' in Mumbai, which was attended by Anupam Kher.

While talking at the screening event's press conference, Pandit spoke about his documentary and how he shot it.

He said, "On that day, I saw all this and also shot it myself. I had seen that tragedy, how the massacre took place there. How it was announced from the mosques that Kashmiri Pandits, leave your sisters and leave from here. What I had shot has been given the shape of a documentary. This documentary is a tribute to those who have endured it."

Talking about the condition of Kashmiri Pandits, he added, "The situation in Kashmir has improved. Security has been increased, tourists are also coming, but this government has also done nothing for those living in the camp. Big leaders go to Kashmir; I request them to visit this camp as well. Things will improve for us when we go back to our homes."

Pandit also spoke regarding the views of Kashmiri Muslims as he is in contact with many people. He said, "The views of several people have changed. Today's younger generation feels that what happened was wrong and I have high hopes from the young generation of Muslims."



"Salim-Suleman have composed a song which has also been sung by Raj Pandit. That song is on Kashmiri folk. There has been a very good response from Kashmir to that song. People said that what we could not do for 32 years, that one song has done," he continued.

Meanwhile, Kher, who belongs to a Kashmiri Pandit family and played a pivotal role in last year's Vivek Agnihotri directorial 'The Kashmir Files', which dealt with the same subject, was also present for the documentary screening.

He said, "People do not believe and find it a lie. Our family has endured that tragedy and Ashok Pandit has made a documentary on it. Ashok Pandit and The Kashmir Files have brought out the truth which was hidden for 32 years. But there is a saying that the drenched are not afraid of the rain."

Kher further spoke on the situation in Kashmir and stated, "The biggest change that has come in Kashmir is that Article 370 was removed, which did not happen for 65 years. Maximum tourism came in Kashmir in 2022 which is necessary for everyone because people need work."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, it was announced that 'The Kashmir Files' will be releasing once again in theatres on January 19 to mark Exodus Day, which the Kashmiri Hindu community observes as 'Exodus Day'. (ANI)

