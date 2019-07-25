The opening of Jurassic World – The Ride
Experience Jurassic World come alive with this new ride!

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:47 IST

California [USA], July 25 (ANI): It just got real! Universal Studios Hollywood, a theme park in Universal City, California, recently launched a new ride for all the 'Jurassic World' fans.
The theme park ushered in its new mega attraction called 'Jurassic World - The Ride' with a grand opening celebration attended by the stars of the 'Jurassic World' films including Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard along with the film's director Colin Trevorrow and producer Frank Marshall.
They were joined by NBC Universal's Vice Chairman Ron Meyer, Universal Parks and Resort's Chairman Tom Williams, President and COO of Universal Studios Hollywood, Karen Irwin, and Mark Woodbury Vice Chairman, Universal Parks and Resort and President.
Inspired by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's 'Jurassic World' blockbuster films, this spectacular new adventure features Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong reprising their film roles as Owen Grady, Claire Dearing and Dr Henry Wu.
It soars to new heights with the addition of iconic dinosaurs from the movie, including the colossal Indominus rex and the magnificent aquatic Mosasaurus.
'Jurassic World--The Ride' captures the essence of the film series and comes to life in collaboration with the award-winning and inspired minds at Universal Creative, the Academy Award-winning special-effects visionaries at Industrial Light and Magic, a division of Lucasfilm, Ltd, Universal Pictures and acclaimed filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow and Frank Marshall.
The experience is further enhanced by the all-new elaborately themed 'Raptor Encounter', where Blue, the beloved Velociraptor from the movies, engages with guests in daring face-to-face encounters, along with the addition of two new realistic dinosaurs - Baby Raptor with her handler and a life-size, life-like Triceratops.
A new interactive Dino Play area has also been added which invites children of all ages to explore and excavate giant dinosaur fossils.
Costa Rican-inspired cuisine and flavourful Tiki cocktails served at Jurassic Cafe and all-new tropical Isla Nu-bar add to the dynamic guest experience.
While an array of souvenir collectable, limited edition and one-of-a-kind dimensional dinosaur sculptures from a store at the theme park invite guests to savour a piece of this exciting thrill ride even after they've gone home. (ANI)

