Express your love for nature this festive season by celebrating eco-friendly Diwali

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Diwali, one of the biggest festivals in India, is just around the corner. The auspicious occasion is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile.

People across the country mark the festival in special ways -- especially by making rangolis, organising Diwali parties at home and preparing delicious dishes and sweets. However, the enduring appeal of this festival has also been affected by concerns around pollution as a lot of people burst crackers.

This Diwali, why not be the change you want to see in the world and celebrate the important occasion in an environmentally friendly way. Here are some ways in which you can make Mother Earth happy:

* Organic Rangoli



Ditch chemical-induced colour powders while making rangolis. It is not the best option when you're trying to go green. One can opt for flowers, rice, pulses and organic colours.

* Say no to crackers



The burning of firecrackers releases pollutants in the air and also creates noise pollution. So, say NO to crackers this Diwali and Diwali and celebrate it by lighting sky lanterns on your terrace. Light your house with diyas will add more beauty to your Diwali celebrations.





* Eco-friendly gifts



Diwali is all about making your close and dear ones feel special. Many love to give presents to each other. If you are planning to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali, then you can surely think of gifting plants, organic skin care products, handmade bags which are made by upcycling discarded materials.



* Recycle decorations



Diwali is incomplete without decoration. And if you are wondering how to go about the preparations without harming nature, then don't worry. All you have to do is to think outside the box for a while. You can make your Diwali wall hangings with waste material. Light your homes with earthen diyas instead of bulbs.

* Reduce plastic use



Diwali and shopping go hand-in-hand. For many, Diwali is a shopping festival for many. However, shopping means a lot of plastic bags. So, this Diwali let's say no to plastic bags and use cloth bags when going out for shopping. (ANI)

