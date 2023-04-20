"False, baseless": Rapper Honey Singh reacts to kidnapping and assault allegations

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh finally broke silence on reports of him kidnapping and assaulting an event organiser.

Vivek Ravi Raman, the owner of Festivina Music Festival, filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police on Wednesday, alleging that Honey Singh and his crew members kidnapped him and assaulted him.

Reacting to such allegations, Honey Singh, on Thursday evening, took to Instagram Story and claimed that the particular complaint against him is "false" and "baseless."

"The complaint and the allegations are false and baseless. There is no connection or agreement between my company or the complainant which the media is showing since morning. I was engaged for the Mumbai Show through a company named Tribevibe which is a reputed company and a sister concern of Bookmyshow. I did my performance for whatever time the permission was there for," he wrote.

Yo Yo Honey Singh also mentioned that his legal team is planning to file a defamation case against the accuser.

"Rest all such allegations are false and an attempt to tarnish my image. My Legal Team is already working to file a defamation case against such miscreants," he added.

Vivek Ravi Raman had organised a music festival titled Yo Yo Honey Singh 3.0 by Festivina on April 15 at MMRDA Grounds in BKC. The complainant in his complaint to BKC police alleged that the cancellation of the event miffed Honey Singh and his associates, who later abducted him, held him hostage at a hotel in Mumbai and assaulted him.

Honey Singh is also in news for his alleged breakup with girlfriend and model Tina Thadani. (ANI)