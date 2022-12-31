"False narratives": Sheezan's sister Falaq Naazz slams those dragging religion into Tunisha's death case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): TV actor Tunisha Sharma's death case accused Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naazz has slammed many for dragging religion into the ongoing case.

Falaq took to Instagram and wrote, "It breaks our heart how our silence has been understood as weakness. This is probably what they call 'Ghor Kaliyug'. Where's the research of some media portals before reporting things? Where's the common sense of the masses? For all the people demeaning Sheezan-ask yourself this - are you talking based on the situation, or are you talking out of hate for a religion? Or are you talking out of influence from previous events? Stay woke, people! The journalism standards of a certain section of media have stooped so low that it only functions based on TRP. And YOU are their consumer. It's equally your responsibility to report news with unreliable sources. Don't be fooled."

She added, "We also notice, and are very thankful for the masses as well as media portals who are able to see through the false narratives - we need more people like you. But all in all, it's so upsetting to see these people relentlessly malign Sheezan this way. From making up stories, to dragging religion into the matter and random people claiming to be our acquaintances for their 15-minute fame. This situation has really revealed how nasty some humans can get to defame someone. God bless Tunisha, and hope she's in a better place now."

This comes after Vasai court in Maharashtra sent Sheezan Khan to 14-day judicial custody.

The Waliv police produced the 28-year-old actor in court after his police custody ended on Saturday.

Sheezan Khan was reportedly dating Tunisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two broke up their few-months-long relationship.

Meanwhile, the counsel for Sheezan Khan said that he will file the first bail application for the accused on Monday.

"We have applied for some certified copies. If we get it today, it's ok, if not then we will file the first bail application on Monday morning," advocate Shailendra Mishra told ANI while walking out of Vasai court.

The Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actor was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide on December 25.

So far, the police have recorded the statements of 27 people in the matter.

According to the police, Sheezan was not cooperating with the investigation and repeatedly changed his statements when asked about the chats with his "secret girlfriend".

According to some chats which have been recovered, the accused used to talk to many other girls also, the police said.

"Many important chats have been found on the mobile of the accused, during the investigation which has revealed that the accused started avoiding Tunisha after the breakup. Tunisha used to message him repeatedly, but the accused avoided her by not replying to her," the police said yesterday.

Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma, addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Friday made several allegations against Sheezan and also raised suspicion of "murder".

"Sheezan took her from the room but did not call the Ambulance. This could also be a murder, how is it possible that she was found in Sheezan's room and it was Sheezan only who brought her down, but did not call the ambulance or doctors? Sheezan forced her to wear Hijab as well," Vanita Sharma said addressing a press conference on Friday. (ANI)