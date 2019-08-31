Fans lambaste Sofia Vergara for mentioning Hurricane Dorian in her captions

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): 'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara's latest beach captures didn't turn out the way she would have expected.

In a picture Vergara posted on Wednesday with her girlfriends each with glasses of drinks in their hands, she mentioned Hurricane Dorian and captioned, "Esperando a Dorian" which translates to waiting for Dorian in English.

Fans were quick to catch the caption and slam the actor in the comments' section. According to the fans, the actor wasn't compassionate towards Floridians who are gearing up to brace the hurricane.

"This is not funny at all," commented one user.

"I am a fan. But the waiting for Dorian comment was not funny," wrote another.



According to Page Six, Hurricane Dorian strengthened into an "extremely dangerous" category three storm with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph on Friday.

While she faced the backlash, the 47-year-old still continued to put out pictures of her fun time by the ocean with her pals.

In the latest picture shared by the actor, she along with her girlfriends were aboard a plane and captioned, "Bye bye Dorian!!"



Which too angered and a fan commented, "Must be nice here I sit wondering if I will have to evacuate and will my pets be safe will I have electricity soon after the storm and will everything in my fridge have to be thrown away and I have to spend my money to replace."

As of now, President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in Florida. (ANI)

