Farah Khan sends best wishes to Riteish Deshmukh over his directorial debut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): As Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut 'Ved' hit the theatres on Friday, his close friend and choreographer Farah Khan extended best wishes to him.

Taking to Instagram, Farah wrote, "Ur first film is always the Most special.. like ur first love.. @riteishd ur first directorial venture is so polished n superior that no1 would know its a debut director.. n @geneliad ur winning every award for #ved .. releasing today! Congratulations to the entire team .. Sending it lots of love n success."



Alongside the note, she dropped a picture with Riteish and his wife Genelia Deshmukh.

'Ved' marks Riteish;s directorial debut in Marathi films and also has Genelia D'Souza in the lead role. . Salman has a guest appearance in the film.

It was in December last year that Genelia had revealed she would be making her Marathi debut soon with Ved. Sharing a video, the actress wrote, "Have been blessed to be part of movies in so many languages and receive love and respect from all. Being born in Maharashtra, my heart yearned to do a film in Marathi for years and was hoping there would be a script where I could just say this is it. And, then this happened - My first Marathi film, me coming back to acting after 10 long years and being part of a dream where my husband Riteish Deshmukh directs for the first time and I get to share space with a beautiful co-actor Jiya Shankar who gets introduced under our production house MFC.(sic)"

In the upcoming months, Riteish will be seen in an upcoming horror comedy Kakuda alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem and in Sajid Khan's comedy 100% alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill. (ANI)