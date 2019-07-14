Farah Khan throws lunch party for celebs at home

Farah Khan hosts lunch party for fellow celebs
ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 19:31 IST

New Delhi (India), July 14 (ANI): Making Sunday even more special for her fellow celebrities, choreographer Farah Khan hosted a lunch party for them at her place.
Hrithik Roshan, one of the guests present at the fun-filled party, posted a group picture of the guests with the host of the day.
Calling Farah 'mother of all Sunday lunches', the 'Super 30' actor thanked her for the lunch party.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Vikas Behl, Sonu Sood, Diana Penty, Sania Mirza, Angad Bedi, and Neha Dhupia were among those who attended the party.
Hrithik starrer 'Super 30' released on July 12 garnered an estimated over Rs 11 crores worth business on its opening day.
The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Sandhu in the pivotal roles.
Helmed by Vikas Bahl, 'Super 30' chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik), an Indian mathematician who quit his job as a teacher in a top coaching centre attended by rich students, to dedicate his time into teaching underprivileged children. (ANI)

