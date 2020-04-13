Farah Khan's son Czar releases coronavirus-themed rap, gets appreciation from Bollywood

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Director Farah Khan on Monday shared a coronavirus themed rap prepared and performed by her 12-year-old son.

The rap titled 'Need to survive' has been made and produced by Farah Khan's triplets.

While the rap has been written and composed by Czar, it has been shot and directed by Farah's daughter Diva and has been styled and edited by Anya.

In the rap, the 12-year-old is seen highlighting the seriousness of the pandemic and how 'quarantine' should not be fun but a matter of great concern at the time when thousands of people are dying in the world.

"What are you trying to achieve? While stuck at home being quarantined. You can't find a cure with some fancy machines. If you have the virus, build your self-esteem," Czar raps in the video.

"The world's ending, I need to survive. But it can't be done without pain and strife," the rap further goes.

Farah has also been criticising celebrities for posting their workout and other details on social media during the lockdown and has been telling them that there are more important things in the world going on right now.

"There's new Rapper in town.. he is 12 yrs old.. n he's very concerned about the pandemic.. Czar kunder ..#NeedToSurvive. Every child is gifted.. they just unwrap their packages at different times," the 55-year-old director tweeted.

The rap received appreciation from several Bollywood celebrities including veteran actor Anil Kapoor, and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

"Phenomenal," commented Anil Kapoor while, Abhishek left fire emojis on the post.

Other celebrities who lauded the rap are director Zoya Akhtar, actors Sonam Kapoor, Sonali Bendre and others. (ANI)