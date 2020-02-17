Farhan Akhtar shares funny throwback video with daughter Akira

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Farhan Akhtar on Monday shared a hilarious and adorable throwback video featuring himself and daughter Akira enacting a superhero dialogue.

The 46-year-old actor took the video to Instagram and wrote: "Fun times with @akiraakhtar .. #shortshorts #throwback"

In the throwback video, the father-daughter is seen enacting the superhero dialogue.

The funny video caught the attention of Farhan's girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and was quick to comment: 'EPIC' followed by a laugh and heart emoticon alongside the video.

Farhan is currently basking in the big win of his co-produced movie 'Gully Boy' at the 2020 Filmfare Awards.

Directed by Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar and starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie swept the Filmfare Awards by winning all the major accolades at the event including the Best Film Award. (ANI)

