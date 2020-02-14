Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar spill love on internet with Valentine's post

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Expressing love for Shibani Dandekar, multi-talented actor Farhan Akhtar on Friday shared an adorable picture of the two on Instagram.

Giving fans yet another lovestruck moment, the madly in love couple are seen sitting on a staircase with both laughing in the picture

"If you want to be my valentine raise your hand.. @shibanidandekar love ya," Akhtar captioned the picture.

Later, Dandekar also reposted the picture and wrote, "Love you bro."

Alternatively, other celebrities who shared Valentine's posts with their partners on social media include, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Sushmita Sen. (ANI)

