Fashion couturiers shut down their stores temporarily due to coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): The coronavirus pandemic has compelled Indian fashion couturiers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla, and Rohit Bal to temporarily shut down their stores across the country.

Kolkata-born Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who is famous for his vibrant and eclectic styles and has designed for a slew of Bollywood movies and stars, said that he will be shutting down every single outlet and sending his staff on paid leave.

On Saturday Mukherjee took to his Instagram to announce the news as he said: "We are committed to the well-being of our employees and craft people."



"Today in the middle of a season, we are shutting down every single one of our factories, and sending all of our staff home on paid leave. We will pay our employees for as long as we can, regardless of their ability to work from home," read the statement posted on Instagram.

Sabyasachi also mentioned that all his stores will be temporarily closed from March 21 until further notice.

Known for their ability to infuse traditional aesthetics with modern design ace designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, in light of the spread of the novel coronavirus, said, "Keeping health & safety in mind & in our hearts, the House of abu jani sandeep khosla has decided to close all Stores, Factories & Ateliers in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad & Goa until further notice."



"Stay Safe. Stay Healthy," read the caption of the post shared on Instagram.

Following the footsteps, renowned fashion couturier Rohit Bal, who designed the traditional Indian Anarkali for Ivanka Trump during her visit to India, has also temporarily closed down his stores across India from March 21 until further notice.



Previously, Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani decided to halt their services temporarily because of the novel coronavirus. (ANI)



