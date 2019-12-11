Fast track courts should be brought up quickly to tackle rising crimes: Raveena Tandon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India] Dec 10 (ANI): Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon on Tuesday said that there should be a political will to tackle the problem of rising rape cases in the country and fast track courts should be brought up very fast.

"I have been vocal about this problem for a very long time. You can see that on my Twitter and Instagram also. I feel that there should be a political will and fast track courts should be brought up very fast," said the actor.

"I have been vocal about the same since 2012 since Nirbhaya case took place. I even made the film 'Maatr' on this issue because it is very close to my heart," she added.

The statements of the actor came in the wake of rising rape cases in India, including the murder of a rape victim who was set ablaze in Unnao last week and the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana. (ANI)

