Federation of Western India Cine Employees announces relief plan for needy members

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees announced in a press release on Tuesday that it is organizing the distribution of ration and basic materials of daily needs for the needy members of all its affiliates.

The film industry worker union's statement which was Tweeted by film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh, declared that the distribution will go on for a whole week beginning from Sunday 22nd March 2020.

"We also appeal to all the producers, technicians and others film and television personalities to come forward and lend a hand in our fight against corona," the document said further.

The organization then went on to notify the beneficiaries that "the distribution will happen in Filmistan Studios Goregaon West on Sunday the 22.03.2020 from 11:00 AM onwards till 5:00 PM." (ANI)

