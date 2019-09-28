Feeling so much better: Kylie Jenner after hospitalisation

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Beauty mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner who was hospitalised for flu-like symptoms and skipped Paris Fashion Week has updated her fans that she is 'Feeling much better'.

The 22-year-old star gave the update as she showed off her 'Kylie Cosmetics x Balmain Collection' in an Instagram video on Thursday.

"All right, so before I get into this today, I just want to say thank you guys so much for all the well wishes, to my friends, to my followers," she said in the clip. "I really appreciate it. I'm feeling so much better."

According to Us Weekly Kylie "has been really sick" and "is bummed" that she couldn't promote the collection at Paris Fashion Week but "is trying to take care of herself and get better."

On Wednesday, a source confirmed to the outlet that Kylie was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital and was doing well under medical supervision.

The same day Kylie released a statement on Twitter saying she has to miss the Paris Fashion Week.

"Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier," she wrote.

"Unfortunately I'm really sick and unable to travel. I'm heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit," the statement read.

Kylie also gave a miss to the Emmys on Sunday where she was supposed to join sisters, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner. (ANI)

