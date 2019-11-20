Festivals like IFFI are very important: Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers, who attended 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) along with his wife actor Mara Lane here on Wednesday, talked about the significance and scope of film festivals.

The Irish-actor emphasised on how such grand festivals provide an adequate platform to fresh talents for setting a foot in the "international market".

"Festivals like these are very important as they help new filmmakers to get introduced to the international market," said the 42-year-old actor.

"The directors need to work very hard to get their budget, because it's usually small, especially when you're doing your first film, but then your talent really must shine and festivals are the place where big producers, distributors and executives goes to see all these new talents," added the 'Bend It Like Beckham' star.

Meyers also expressed delightfulness over catching the sight of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was conferred with the 'Icon of Golden Jubilee Award' for his outstanding contribution in Indian cinema at the opening day of the event.

"It was very nice to see Amitabh Bachchan as he is a very big actor," he told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth marked their presence at the inauguration of 50th IFFI in Panaji.

IFFI 2019 will showcase over 200 films from 76 countries, which includes 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films in the Indian panorama section. John Bailey, cinematographer and former President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will head the International Jury of IFFI.

The award ceremony will take place on Nov 29. (ANI)

