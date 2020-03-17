Film City wears deserted look as production of movies, soaps shuts down amid COVID-19 scare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Amid growing concerns over coronavirus outbreak, Film City, also known as Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, is wearing a deserted look as the production of films, advertisements and daily soaps has been stopped.

Shubhash Gorkar, Joint managing director Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, while speaking to ANI said, "In view of the situation due to the coronavirus, the honourable municipal commissioner has issued directives to shut down the film city."

"We have shut down the 15 indoor studios and 50-60 outdoor productions, the shootings has been shut down to restrict gatherings, until further directive by the administration. The entry of tourists and visitors has also been restricted, " he added.

The move comes after the announcement by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) to shut down production of films, advertisements, and daily soaps.

Over the past few days the Maharashtra Film, Stage & Cultural Development Corporation Limited premises is devoid of any production activities.

A total of 137 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the country so far. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also declared the virus outbreak a pandemic.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 have surged past 1,50,000 worldwide while the death toll has crossed 6,500. (ANI)

