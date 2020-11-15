'Film world in Bengal has been orphaned': Mamata Banerjee mourns Soumitra Chatterjee's demise

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 15 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday mourned the demise of legendary Bengali actor and Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner Soumitra Chatterjee.

Banerjee took to Twitter and penned an emotional note on the demise of the legendary actor. "Feluda' is no more. 'Apu' said goodbye. Farewell, Soumitra (Da) Chatterjee. He has been a legend in his lifetime. International, Indian and Bengali cinema has lost a giant. We will miss him dearly. The film world in Bengal has been orphaned," she wrote.





"Best known for his films with Satyajit Ray, Soumitra Da was conferred with Legion of Honor, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Banga Bibhushan, Padma Bhushan & several National Awards. A great loss. Saddened. Condolences to his family, the film fraternity & his admirers across the world," she added.

Soumitra Chatterjee fell sick in October 2020 and tested coronavirus positive.

With him, an era in Bengali movies came to an end. (ANI)

