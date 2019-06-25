Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, 'Big Little Lies', abusive, scenes
Filming abusive scenes with Nicole Kidman was horrible: Alexander Skarsgard

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:11 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): 'Big Little Lies' star Alexander Skarsgard opened up about filming abusive and intimate scenes with co-star Nicole Kidman.
In its ongoing season 2, Skarsgard's onscreen character Perry Wright looms over the plot. He is in an abusive but steamy relationship with Kidman, reported Fox News.
Speaking on KISS FM's 'Kyle and Jackie O Show' Skarsgard spoke about the difficulty both he and Kidman face while filming the intense scenes, giving Kidman the full credit for why they worked.
"I mean, it was extraordinary to work with Nicole. She's not only an incredible actress but she's also like the most lovely and generous and sweet woman. So of course, shooting those scenes were horrible. Absolutely horrible," said Skarsgard.
Revealing that Kidman refused to use a stunt double, Skarsgard, said, "She is incredibly committed and we did have a body double, like a stunt double on set, for you know, when I throw her over chairs and stuff and when it gets really violent, and Nicole wanted to do it herself."
"Nicole and I had some time together to build up that trust before shooting those scenes which was crucial to have, because again, some of them are very violent and very physical and very psychologically draining," he continued.
Skarsgard also revealed said that Kidman was bruised in the process as well. (ANI)

