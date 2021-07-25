Final season of 'Lucifer' to be out on September 10

Washington [US], July 25 (ANI): The final season of Tom Ellis' popular show 'Lucifer' is scheduled to release on Netflix on September 10.

The premier date of the final season was unveiled on Netflix's official Instagram handle.

"The final season of Lucifer arrives 10th September," the post read.





Along with it, the social media team of Netflix posted a teaser video that takes us back at various moments from the show's past seasons before Lucifer being caught by a cop, to which he says that it's his last night in L.A.

Tom, who plays the titular role of Lucifer, too, took to Instagram to share the news about the sixth season with his fans.

"The end is nigh! Lucifer's final season premieres on September 10th on Netflix," he wrote along with a devil face emoji.

The show follows Lucifer who is bored as the Lord of Hell. He resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for Los Angeles, where he starts helping the LAPD -- specifically detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German), reports Deadline. (ANI)

