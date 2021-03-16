First female Consul General of Afghanistan Zakia Wardak meets Warina Hussain, share motive concern on girl power

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): Afghan Consul General Zakia Wardak is the first woman in the history of Afghanistan who is representing her country from Mumbai. Bollywood's youngest actor, Warina Hussain, who always supports women's empowerment was invited for a meet and greet session and they shared a motive concern on girl power.



The event had been held for discussions regarding Afghan women and their education. CG Wardak in a presentation showed improvements in the past 20 years regarding women's empowerment and the remarkable change shown in the last 10 years. The event also focused on the empowerment of women of Afghanistan and India through cinema culture, sports, and economic ties.



At the event, consul generals of France (Sonia Barbry), Italy (Stefania Costanza), and Sweden (Anna Lekvall) were present and shared views for the betterment of women in the world. Warina who is a strong supporter of women and children's rights recently visited an orphanage to support girl child and encouraged them for a better future.

It seems that the actor is now more actively participating and talking about girl power and women empowerment.

On the work front, Warina has completed all the schedules of her upcoming thriller movie 'The Incomplete Man'. There was also a buzz about Warina's debut in the South along with Kalyan Ram in the next NTR film. (ANI)

