First look of Mohanlal from 'Bro Daddy' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, on Wednesday, treated fans with his first look from his film 'Bro Daddy'.

The poster features decked-up Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran standing on the staircase.



Sharing the poster, Mohanlal wrote, "Here is the official first look poster of #BroDaddy #ComingSoon."



Mohanlal's look has received huge praises from the netizens.

"Killer look," a fan commented.

"Super hot. Love this look," another one wrote.

'Bro Daddy' is Prithviraj Sukumaran's second directorial. The movie will be out on Disney+Hotstar.

Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Unni Mukundan, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, and Soubin Shahir are also a part of 'Bro Daddy'. (ANI)

