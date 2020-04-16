Five filmmakers come together for lockdown-themed filmmaking initiative

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Some of the eminent filmmakers including Sajid Nadiadwala, Aanand L Rai, Dinesh Vijan, Nitesh Tiwari and Ekta Kapoor are coming together for an initiative of 'India Let's Make a Film.'

Under the initiative, film enthusiasts of the country are asked to stay at home and make one-minute-long films on six topics.

The topics given to the film enthusiasts are, 'good side of quarantine,' 'hum honge kamyaab,' interesting lockdown stories and many more.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh made an announcement in this regard and also posted a poster of the initiative.

"Encouraging the spirit of the nation. Please do not step put to shoot this film. Stay home, stay safe," read the poster.

The winning films will be presented to the audiences by filmmakers Sajid Nadiadwala, Aanand L Rai, Dinesh Vijan, Nitesh Tiwari and Ekta Kapoor on social media.

The initiative has been taken up by casting director Mukesh Chhabra and others to promote social distancing during the lockdown period. (ANI)

