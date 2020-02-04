Floyd Mayweather accused of assault on fan

Miami (Florida) [USA], Feb 4 (ANI): Erstwhile pro-boxer Floyd Mayweather has been accused of assaulting a fan who wanted to click a photograph with him.

The altercation between the two took place outside a hotel in Miami, one day prior to the Super Bowl football championship, Fox News quoted TMZ.

The fan has been identified as Ricco Kimborough, a 32-year-old, who recounted that he spotted Mayweather at the valet stand outside Fontainebleau Hilton, upon which he asked the athlete for a picture.

According to TMZ, Mayweather didn't seem to be in a mood to do so and declined Kimborough's request while saying "I can't even get a good morning first?"

The former boxer's security team then restrained the fan and pushed him back while Mayweather threatened to beat him up.

Fox News reported that the Miami Beach Police Department has begun an investigation into the matter, however, it is still not totally confirmed whether Kimborough has officially stated that he was beaten up by Mayweather's security crew or Mayweather himself.

A video retrieved by TMZ that got recently posted on its website shows the fan and Mayweather hurling insults at each other. The fan is not visible in the frame as he was holding the camera through which the incident got recorded.

Although the video does not show both the parties getting fist friendly with each other, Kimborough could be heard saying "I'm a free man" to which, Mayweather replied that he can beat him up for free.

The disgruntled fan then lashed back and said that if Mayweather tries to get physical with him then "I'll get all your money too." (ANI)

