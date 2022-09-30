For me it's all Indian cinema: Madhur Bhandarkar on his Bengali film winning National Film Award

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, whose film 'Avijatrik', was presented with the Best Bengali Film award at the 68th National Film Awards, has shared his thoughts on working in regional cinema.

Speaking to ANI, Bhandarkar said, "For me, it is all Indian cinema, be it Bengali, Telugu, Tamil or Marathi. There are different subjects on which people make films and I have always felt that art has no boundary, as cinema is loved everywhere."

He continued, "Even when we were going through the COVID pandemic, we saw the rise of OTT platforms; so many people were watching all kinds of cinema. I think a film is basically a way to connect with people and you also learn sometimes. It is a reflection of what happens in society."



The plot of 'Avijatrik' revolves around a man named Apu, who has an overwhelming desire to explore the world outside, instead of focusing on his inner journey and self-growth. It is a sequel and concluding part of the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's Apu Trilogy.

Talking about his films Bhandarkar stated, "I have always made different kinds of cinema and people have largely loved my cinema. I made all different kinds of movies on different kinds of subjects, topics, which have really done at the box office also, been critically acclaimed and also won national awards."

"It has been a great journey with this movie because the film has got a lot of applauses across the world, went to a lot of festivals and we got a lot of awards over there," he said of the National Award Winning Film. The cinematographer of 'Avijatrik' was also conferred with the Best Cinematography award.

Honoured with the highest award in the field of cinema, the recipients are recognized for their outstanding contributions to the growth and development of Indian cinema.

The award comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, the Directorate of Film Festivals' website said. It falls under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. (ANI)

