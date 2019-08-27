For US singer Jennifer, Alex Rodriguez is a huge asset

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): American actor and singer Jennifer Lopez considers her fiancee Alex Rodriguez a huge asset for her latest film.

The actor who is currently promoting the film ahead of its release told E-News how helpful was Rodriguez in making the movie feel as authentic as possible.

"When [he asked], 'What's your next movie about?' and I was telling him, he was like, 'Oh, I know a lot about strip clubs. I can help you,'" the 50-year-old said.

"He actually did start telling me, because, you know, sports players, a lot of them, spend a lot of time in strip clubs," she explained. "He told me how it all works, like how the guys come in the back door."

In fact, the American former professional baseball player's knowledge about strip clubs made Hustlers a complete film.

Jennifer added, "All that stuff in the movie with the back door and stuff was information that I gave them, so that was amazing."

The cast of the film which includes some of the Hollywood's biggest stars, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, and Cardi B, centers around a group of... well, strippers, that are just up to no good.

Back in June, the film's writer and director Lorene Scafaria told Vulture that Rodriguez also took his soon-to-be wife to a strip club.

"She and Alex went and visited a strip club, and she was able to give me some... insights," the writer-director said in her interview with the publication. (ANI)

