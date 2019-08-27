Jennifer Lopez (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Jennifer Lopez (Image courtesy: Instagram)

For US singer Jennifer, Alex Rodriguez is a huge asset

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 23:43 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): American actor and singer Jennifer Lopez considers her fiancee Alex Rodriguez a huge asset for her latest film.
The actor who is currently promoting the film ahead of its release told E-News how helpful was Rodriguez in making the movie feel as authentic as possible.
"When [he asked], 'What's your next movie about?' and I was telling him, he was like, 'Oh, I know a lot about strip clubs. I can help you,'" the 50-year-old said.
"He actually did start telling me, because, you know, sports players, a lot of them, spend a lot of time in strip clubs," she explained. "He told me how it all works, like how the guys come in the back door."
In fact, the American former professional baseball player's knowledge about strip clubs made Hustlers a complete film.
Jennifer added, "All that stuff in the movie with the back door and stuff was information that I gave them, so that was amazing."
The cast of the film which includes some of the Hollywood's biggest stars, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, and Cardi B, centers around a group of... well, strippers, that are just up to no good.
Back in June, the film's writer and director Lorene Scafaria told Vulture that Rodriguez also took his soon-to-be wife to a strip club.
"She and Alex went and visited a strip club, and she was able to give me some... insights," the writer-director said in her interview with the publication. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 23:50 IST

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty in new indictment

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): American film mogul Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to a new indictment on Monday that included charges of predatory sexual assault, a development that caused the judge to delay the start of his trial until early next year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 23:49 IST

Chris Pratt shares his happiness of marrying Katherine Schwarzenegger

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): American actor Chris Pratt, who tied the knot with author Katherine Schwarzenegger, has shared his happiness and gratefulness to have found her.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 23:40 IST

Did Salman Khan just hint about his upcoming Eid 2020 film?

New Delhi (India), Aug 26 (ANI): Salman Khan, who left his fans upset on Monday with the heartbreaking news of pushing his next film 'Inshallah,' might bring back a smile on their face with his next project which will release on Eid 2020.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 22:26 IST

Abram continues Taekwando 'tradition', proud father Shah Rukh...

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Shahrukh Khan's youngest kid- the adorable AbRam Khan is continuing with the 'family tradition' of being trained in the Korean Martial Art and has become one of the cutest yellow belt holders in Taekwondo.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:56 IST

Lori Loughlin keeps low profile ahead of court hearing in college scandal

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): American actor and producer Lori Loughlin is staying underground these days ahead of her next court appearance regarding her college admissions scandal.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:49 IST

Swift installs security cameras aiming at her butt following...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): American pop-singer Taylor Swift has installed security cameras aiming at her butt following sexual assault.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:52 IST

Now Akshay, Kiara starrer 'Laxmmi Bomb' to be released on May 22, 2020

New Delhi (India), Aug 23 (ANI): The release of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer 'Laxmmi Bomb' has been preponed. The film will now hit theatres on May 22 next year on the occasion of Eid.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:39 IST

Shah Rukh Khan extends anniversary wishes to his onscreen 'Daddy...

New Delhi (India), Aug 26 (ANI): As Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher celebrate their 34th wedding anniversary on Monday, Bollywood's megastar Shah Rukh Khan wished his onscreen 'Daddy cool' in the most adorable way.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:35 IST

Camila Cabello lovingly watches Shawn Mendes perform at Brooklyn Concert

Washington D.C. [US], Aug 26 (ANI): Singer Camila Cabello was spotted with a look of complete adoration while she was watching Shawn Mendes perform at his Brooklyn Concert in New York.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:15 IST

'Bald' Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' teaser out!

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The first teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movie 'Bala' was released on Monday where the actor will be seen playing the role of a bald man.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 18:34 IST

Amy Jackson soon-to-be mother of a baby boy

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Model-actor Amy Jackson, who revealed her pregnancy in March, has now announced that she is going to be blessed with a baby boy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:40 IST

Prabhas, Shraddha look alluring in 'Baby Won't You Tell Me' from 'Saaho'

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The new soothing song "Baby Won't You Tell Me" from the upcoming film 'Saaho' featuring ravishing actor Prabhas and the glamourous Shraddha Kapoor was released today.

Read More
iocl