Former US President Barack Obama to be Michelle Obama's first guest on her Spotify podcast

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): The Spotify podcast of the former first lady of America, Michelle Obama is all set for its global launch on July 29 where her first guest will be her husband and former Presiden of America Barack Obama.

According to Variety, the first episode of - 'The Michelle Obama Podcast' - will see Michelle and Obama talking about their life together since they left White House in 2016.

The premiere episode will also focus on the discussions on the relationship of Americans with their community amidst a social turmoil.

"Given everything that's going on right now, from the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the ongoing protests and conversations that are testing our patience -- and our consciences... not to mention all the challenges we're experiencing due to the pandemic, I think that these days, a lot of people are questioning just where and how they can fit into a community," Variety quoted Michelle as saying in the introduction of the Spotify podcast.

In the introduction, Michelle is also seen explaining that she invited Obama as her first guest," because he's navigated these questions throughout the course of his life. In many ways, you can see his entire career as a constant conversation and evolution with his relationship to a larger and larger community."

The subsequent episodes of the podcast will feature some of the eminent personalities like columnist Michele Norris, former US Attorney General Eric Holder's wife Dr Sharon Malone and others.

According to Variety, the former first lady will also speak with Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to President Obama, about mentorship, and host a roundtable on mentees with Obama staff members Chynna Clayton, Yene Damtew and Kristin Jones.

'The Michelle Obama Podcast' is the first project by the production house of the Obamas - Higher Ground - for Spotify. The project is under their exclusive multiyear pact. (ANI)

