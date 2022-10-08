Former WWE star Sara Lee passes away at 30

Washington [US], October 8 (ANI): Former WWE wrestler star Sara Lee is no more.

As per People, Lee died at age 30 on October 5.

Her mother, Terri Lee, announced the news in a heartbreaking Facebook post.

"It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," she wrote.

"We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially [husband] Cory and her children," she continued.



No official cause of death has been revealed.

After winning season 6 of the Tough Enough competition series, Sara garnered a one-year contract with WWE and was an NXT wrestler.

Wrestler Chelsea Green has paid her condolences to Sara Lee's family.

Taking to Twitter, Green wrote, "No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to Westin Blake and their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly. The photo on the left is how I will always remember her - laughing, smiling, and carefree."

Lee is survived by her husband Cory James Weston (who performed on WWE under the name Wesley Blake) and their daughter Piper, 5, and two sons Brady, 3, and Case Oliver, 14 months. (ANI)

