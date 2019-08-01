Poster of the series (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Fourth season of '13 Reasons Why' to be its last

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:01 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): Netflix gave a nod to the fourth and final season of its drama series '13 Reasons Why', ahead of the launch of season three, which has been set for an August 23 release.
According to Deadline, the third season bows later this month as the Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) service revealed that the fourth season, which is already in production, will be its last.
The decision comes after the digital platform made the decision last month to edit a scene from the season one finale that showed one of the characters committing suicide.
The nearly three-minute scene, which showed actor Katherine Langford's character Hannah take a sharp blade to one of her wrists while sitting in a bathtub, was edited following several complaints from the viewers. So now it is pretty much clear that there will be no scenes of suicide in season three, which consists of 13 episodes.
Brian Yorkey serves as the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of season three alongside Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Selena Gomez, and Joy Gorman.
The fourth and final season of the Paramount Television and Anonymous Content drama will feature the core cast's graduation from Liberty High with Yorkey serving as showrunner, and executive producer alongside Teefey, Laiblin, Gomez and Gorman. (ANI)

