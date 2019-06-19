Fraudsters arrested in Thailand duped people as George Clooney

Pattaya [Thailand], June 18 (ANI): An Italian man who duped people by imitating Hollywood actor George Clooney to sell clothes online was caught by police in Thailand.

Francesco Galdelli and with his wife Vanja Goffi, who were on Interpol red notice since 2013, were arrested in Thailand at a house on the outskirts of Pattaya on Saturday, reported Euronews.

The place where the couple was found playing tricks on people is known to be a hideout for gangsters and criminals from all across the world.

"During interrogation, Francesco confessed to claiming to be George Clooney and opening a clothing business to trick people into sending money," Thailand's Crime Suppression Division (CSD) said in a statement.

The pair is also wanted in Italy for several scams and crime, according to the statement. The list of scams also included selling fake Rolex watches online.

The case against the couple stretched many years back, with Clooney testifying against them in 2010 in Milan, saying that they had fraudulently used the name of the actor to promote a fashion range.

"They stayed in Thailand since 2014 and never left," police said, adding that the court will charge the couple under local immigration laws before proceeding further with extradition. (ANI)

