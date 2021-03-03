From 'Dhamaka' to 'Haseen Dillruba', here's the complete list of Netflix 2021 slated films

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Fans of Netflix have a reason to rejoice as the American streaming giant, on Wednesday has announced its complete slate for 2021 across different genres and languages.

By dropping an intriguing trailer on its official accounts, the much-loved American streaming platform piqued fan's interest with the announcement of its 2021 slate of original films, series, documentaries and comedy specials.

From Kartik Aayan's 'Dhamaka' to Taapsee Paanu's 'Haseen Dillruba', here is the complete list of movies, to be streamed on this platform this year:

Ajeeb Daastaans



Producer: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Dharmatic Entertainment

Director: Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, Kayoze Irani

Cast: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Armaan Ralhan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Tota Roy Chowdhury

Ajeeb Daastaans is an anthology of four strangely contrasting stories, which delves into fractured relationships and unexplored spaces. The stories set in varied milieus, explore jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, which are often entangled within the heart of their relationships. Each story also takes you on a journey where one would struggle with the moral dilemma of what's right and what's wrong, as the lines between them get blurred.

Bulbul Tarang

Producer: Reliance Entertainment

Director: Shree Narayan Singh

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Tahir Raj Bhasin

Set in Kannauj, this film is about a chirpy young girl called Bulbul who has one simple dream - she wants her groom, Rishi Kumar, to come in baraat atop a horse. Soon enough Bulbul realises that her innocent, harmless wish will meet resistance in their traditional village. But Bulbul is adamant to have her way and fight for what's right.

Dhamaka



Producer: RSVP, Ram Madhvani Films, Ronnie Screwvala, Ram Madhvani, Amita Madhvani

Director: Ram Madhvani

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar, Vishwajeet Pradhan

A frustrated ex-news anchor is given another chance to go live on prime-time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. Little does he know that this call will change his life and throw him into a fast-paced game of betrayal.

Haseen Dillruba



Producer: T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, Aanand L Rai

Director: Vinil Mathew

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane

A woman whose heart longs to live like words captured in a novel, finds herself entangled in the murder of her own husband. Will she get lost in the chaos of her real-life-novel or find her innocence?

Jaadugar



Producer: Posham PA Pictures

Director: Sameer Saxena

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Arushi Sharma

Magic Meenu, a small-time magician in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh has to win a local football tournament in order to marry the love of his life. There are just two things against him- the girl doesn't love him back and his team hasn't won a game in years! Friendships are tested and hearts are mended as love meets magic in this heartwarming sports comedy.

Jagame Thandhiram



Producer: YNOT Studios, Reliance Entertainment, S. Sashikanth, Chakravarthy Ramachandra

Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Cast: Dhanush, James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George

The film tells the story of Suruli, a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil in a war for what one can truly call home.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar





Producer: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Dharmatic Entertainment

Director: Vivek Soni

Cast: Abhimanyu Dassani, Sanya Malhotra

A young couple Meenakshi and Sundareshwar, enter into an arranged marriage because their first names together make Madurai's famous temple 'Meenakshi - Sundareshwar'. However, when a job opportunity exclusively for single men pops up in Bengaluru, Sundareshwar has to leave his hometown and his wife Meenakshi, and pretend to be unmarried. The newlywed couple who barely know each other, struggle with the trials, tribulations, and insecurities of a long-distance relationship.

Milestone



Producer: Jabberwockee Talkies, Kimsi Singh

Director: Ivan Ayr

Cast: Suvinder Vicky, Lakshvir Saran

The poignant film follows the story of a recently bereaved, middle-aged truck driver, Ghalib, who is coping with a personal tragedy and the consequences thereafter, while facing the existential threat of losing his job to a young recruit. The events in the story come together as Ghalib's truck touches the 500,000 kilometers mark - a record at his company.

Navarasa

Producer: Mani Ratnam, Jayendra Panchapakesan

Cast: Revathy, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Anjali, Aditi Balan, Remya Nambeesan, Poorna, Prayaga Martin, Rythvika Suriya, Vijay Sethupathy, Arvind Swamy, Siddarth, Prakashraj, Yogi Babu, Prasanna, Atharva, Bobby Simha, Gautham Menon, Ashok Selvan, Nedumudi Venu, Delhi Ganesh, Kishore

9 Films, 9 Emotions, 9 Notable Directors, 1 Noble Cause.

Pagglait



Producer: Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Achin Jain, Balaji Telefilms, Sikhya Entertainment

Director: Umesh Bist

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Sayani Gupta, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Shrutii Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Sharib Hashmi, Aasif Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Meghna Malik

The film follows the story of recently widowed Sandhya struggling to mourn the death of her husband, as she sets out on the path of self discovery, attempting to find her identity and purpose in life- all this while living amidst the quirky members of her joint family.

Penthouse



Producer: Sunir Khetarpal, Gaurav Bose

Director: Abbas Mustan

Cast: Bobby Deol, Arjun Rampal, Sharman Joshi, Mouni Roy, Cyrus Broacha, Tisca Chopra, Abrar Zahoor

When architect Vikram Saxena proposes sharing a Penthouse with his five married friends, it seems like the perfect solution for their indulgences, until one morning, a body of an unknown woman is found in the Penthouse. Friendships tested, loyalties questioned and marriages crumble as the shocking truth unravels in this relentless whodunit.

Sardar Ka Grandson



Producer: Emmay Entertainment, John Abraham Entertainment, T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, John Abraham

Director: Kaashvie Nair Writer: Anuja Chauhan

Cast: Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hyadari, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljeet Singh, Kumud Mishra, Divya Seth

A family entertainer that promises to strike a chord with its stellar cast and their emotions, Sardar Ka Grandson will premiere this summer on Netflix. Starring the iconic Neena Gupta and heartthrob Arjun Kapoor, along with Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh, Kumud Mishra and Divya Seth, the film showcases the journey of a US-return grandson who will go to any length to fulfil his grandmother's last wish. Sardar, played by Neena Gupta, is a fun-loving matriarch of a large, warm family based in Punjab.

The Disciple



Producer: Zoo Entertainment, Vivek Gomber

Director: Chaitanya Tamhane

Cast: Aditya Modak, Dr. Arun Dravid

Sharad Nerulkar has devoted his life to becoming an Indian classical music vocalist, diligently following the traditions and discipline of the old masters, his guru, and his father. But as the years go by, Sharad starts to wonder whether it's really possible to achieve the excellence he's striving for. A journey of devotion, passion, and searching for the absolute in contemporary Mumbai. The film is executive produced by Alfonso Cuaron and Rakesh Mehra.

With the hashtag '#AbMenuMeinSabNew', Netflix also released the list of series, documentaries, comedy shows to be streamed on the platform this year.


