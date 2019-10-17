Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Your favorite childhood Disney characters are up in a race for Oscars too as the 2020 run for the coveted honour is shaping to be an animated affair.
'The Addams Family', 'Frozen II,' 'Toy Story 4,' 'Abominable' and "The Secret Life of Pets 2" are among the record 32 movies submitted for the animated feature film category at the 2020 Oscars, reported Entertainment Weekly.
Nominees will be determined by a vote from members of the Short Films and Feature Animation branches, while members outside those branches are invited to opt into the process, though they must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible. Nominations for the 2020 Oscars will be announced on Monday, January 13, and the ceremony airs Sunday, February 9 on ABC.
Check the full list of Best Animated Feature submissions below.
Abominable
The Addams Family
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Another Day of Life
Away
Bunuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles
Children of the Sea
Dilili in Paris
Frozen II
Funan
Genndy Tartakovsky's 'Primal' - Tales of Savagery
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
The Last Fiction
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Marona's Fantastic Tale
Missing Link
Ne Zha
Okko's Inn
Pachamama
Promare
Rezo
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Spies in Disguise
The Swallows of Kabul
This Magnificent Cake!
The Tower
Toy Story 4
Upin & Ipin: The Lone Gibbon Kris
Weathering with You
White Snake
(ANI)
'Frozen 2', 'Toy Story 4' among record 32 films submitted for Best Animated Feature Oscar
ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 16:38 IST
Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Your favorite childhood Disney characters are up in a race for Oscars too as the 2020 run for the coveted honour is shaping to be an animated affair.