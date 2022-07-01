Future Islands' Samuel T. Herring to debut in Apple TV series 'The Changeling'

Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): American synth-pop band 'Future Islands' frontman Samuel T. Herring has been added to the cast of the upcoming series from Apple, 'The Changeling.'

The role will mark Herring's acting debut. He joins previously announced series lead LaKeith Stanfield in the series, along with cast members Adina Porter and Clark Backo, as per Variety.

'The Changeling' is based on the book of the same name by Victor LaValle. It's described as a horror story, a fable on parenthood, and a perilous odyssey through an unknown New York City.

Stanfield plays Apollo, a passionate collector of rare books.



Herring will play William Wheeler, a man who befriends Apollo in order to get his wife and children back.

Future Islands was originally formed in 2006 and consists of Herring on vocals, Gerrit Welmers on keyboard and programming, William Cashion on bass and guitars, and Michael Lowry on drums. The band has released numerous singles and six studio albums to date, with the most recent being 'As Long As You Are' in 2020, as per Variety.

Kelly Marcel will write the adaptation, in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner for the series. Melina Matsoukas and Jonathan Van Tulleken will serve as the executive producers and directors.

Stanfield will also serve as executive producer. Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Patrick Chu and Ali Krug will be executive producers on behalf of Annapurna, while David Knoller will also serve as executive producer. Matsoukas will executive produce from De La Revolution Films and Khaliah Neal will serve as the co-executive producer.

The series is produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna. (ANI)

