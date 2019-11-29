Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union addresses fans with thankful note post her exit from reality show

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:44 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): Gabrielle Union's sudden exit from America's Got Talent was both controversial and surprising. Days after her departure, the actor finally broke her silence and thanked fans for continuously supporting her!
"So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone... you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever," the actor tweeted on Wednesday night.

Union's tweet came a few days after blog Love B Scott reported that she had allegedly opened up about some "problematic" situations on the show's set before her departure.
A day following the blog, Variety further alleged quoting multiple sources that while she was working on the show, the 47-year old had flagged concerns over racially insensitive situations during her time as a judge.
The sources also told the outlet that she along with co-judge Julianne Hough were subjected to "excessive notes" on the way they looked.
However, a spokesperson for NBC replying to the claims shared a statement with People magazine on Tuesday which read, "America's Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT's enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously."
The report published in Variety also described the claims that Union was allegedly commented on her hairstyles that they were way "too black" for the show.
However, in a statement issued to the outlet, Hough has denied that going through any negative experience on the show.
"I had a wonderful time on America's Got Talent, I loved working with the cast, crew, and producers. I am happy to continue my working relationship with NBC. I'm looking forward to what the future holds," the statement read. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 08:52 IST

Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter spend evening in same club

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 29 (ANI): Four-months after they broke up, Broody Jenner and his ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter were spotted partying at the same night club.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 08:42 IST

Accused on not supporting dad on reality show, Kendall Jenner fires back

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 29 (ANI): Supermodel Kendall Jenner broke her silence and defended herself on not supporting her dad, Caitlyn Jenner's stint on British reality show 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 22:54 IST

Bella Hadid to compensate for her carbon footprint; plans to...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): Flagging concerns regarding the ongoing climate crisis, American model Bella Hadid is turning into an environment saviour as she is set to donate 600 trees to compensate for her carbon footprint from air travel.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 21:52 IST

Parvati Bai from 'Panipat' is both loving and fearless: Kriti Sanon

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): From playing an innocent small-town girl to playing a bubbly, cheerful girl in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' Kriti Sanon has had quite an interesting run in the Bollywood, but she seems to have found her most "honoured" role as Parvati Bai in the upcoming feature 'Panipat'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 21:34 IST

IFFI 2019 culminates with 'Particles' winning Golden Peacock,...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The golden jubilee edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which concluded here on Thursday bestowed Blaise Harrison's 'Particles' with the coveted Golden Peacock Award.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:15 IST

Girl band 'Pussycat Dolls' reuniting after nine years

Washington DC (USA), November 28 (ANI): Remember the American girl band 'Pussycat Dolls'? Well, they are back!

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:42 IST

Prem Chopra, Kathak maestro Birju Maharaj among others...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Bollywood stalwart Prem Chopra along with veteran Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj, film composer Ilaiyaraaja, Tamil actor Aravind Swamy and Manju Norah were honoured at the closing ceremony of the 50th International Film Festival of India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:43 IST

Amitabh remembers late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, shares...

New Delhi (India), Nov 28 (ANI): Paying tribute to his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan a day after his 112th anniversary, megastar Amitabh on Thursday shared some lines from the late poet's renowned book 'Madhushala'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:14 IST

Hilaria Baldwin gives befitting response to 'negative comments'...

Washington D.C [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Actor Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin fired back at the social media critics, who accused her of using her miscarriage as a source to seek public attention.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:14 IST

'Mardaani' franchise will tackle various societal issues: Rani Mukherji

New Delhi [India ], Nov 28 (ANI): Rani Mukherji who will be seen playing the role of a super cop in her upcoming flick 'Mardaani 2' said, " 'Mardaani' franchise will tackle various societal issues."

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:09 IST

Madonna cancels 'Madame X' tour due to health issues

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): The American singer and songwriter Madonna was forced to cancel her 'Madame X' shows owing to health concerns.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:44 IST

Jim Edmonds,Meghan King Edmonds settle for 50/50 custody...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): Jim Edmonds who is facing ups and downs in his married life with Meghan King Edmonds reached a custody agreement on Tuesday (local time).

Read More
iocl