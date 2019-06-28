'Game of Thrones' cast is reuniting for Comic-Con, but not everyone will attend

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): While fans of the popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones' are still reeling over its end, here's some good news that might cheer you up!

A large group of cast members will be attending the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, so you can get your questions ready for the cast of the show, reported E! News.

The panel, which will take place on July 19 in the biggest hall at the convention will include Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Isaac Hempstead Wright (King Bran Stark), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), Iain Glen(Ser Jorah Mormont), and Conleth Hill (Varys).

Show creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will also be on the panel, along with director Miguel Sapochnik.

However, a number of big names will be missing the event, including Emilia Clarke (Daenerys), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), and Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister).

Comic-Con panels typically includes a conversation with the cast followed by questions from the audience, which could get really interesting after the reception to the season eight, which wasn't exactly the warmest. The last season of the show sparked a lot of controversies.

While the first few seasons followed the plot line of George R.R. Martin's novels titled 'A Song of Ice and Fire', the sixth, seventh and eighth gradually drifted from the original storyline of the books. Many fans feel that this is where the problem lies. Others claimed that Benioff and Weiss were too busy with their next project 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' and hence failed to do justice with the show's plotline.

Every episode of the show's final season has sparked controversy with fans venting out their disappointment and anger on the internet with some choosing hilarious memes to express their opinion.

It all started when numerous fans complained that the third episode of the latest season was 'too' dark and they could not see half of the things that were happening.

The makers were still reeling under the criticism about the episode when a Starbucks cup made a special appearance in Winterfell in episode 4 titled 'The Last of the Starks'. Some social media users took this mistake as an opportunity and unleashed a number of memes, while others slammed the makers for being careless.

The final season also came under fire for its treatment of female characters. Industry veterans and critics alike slammed the show for its handling of Emilia Clarke's character, Daenerys Targaryen. Many celebrities including Megan Ellison, Yvette Nicole Browne, Minnie Driver, and Leslie Jones were among those disappointed with the Mother of Dragons' arc.

The show's conclusion left fans with many unanswered questions. Maybe some of those unanswered questions will be answered during the Comic-Con.

More cast members, including Harington, Turner, Sean Bean, and Jason Momoa, gathered for a special reunion that will be included with the 'GoT' box set, which is set to release December 3, giving its fans the perfect Christmas gift. HBO released the special reunion clip two days back, which featured the cast looking back on footage of themselves from season one.

The final season of the show concluded with its last episode aired on May 19.

San Diego Comic-Con begins on July 18. (ANI)

