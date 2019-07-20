'Game of Thrones' cast talks finale season, fan theories at Comic-Con 2019

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): After the 'Game of Thrones' raven recently announced that show creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss won't participate in the 2019 Comic-Con panel in San Diego, the cast took the lead and addressed some of the fans' questions and theories!

Among those who marked their presence at the panel were Issac Hempstead Wright (Brandon Stark), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Conleth Hill (Lord Varys), as well as newly Emmy-nominated stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The members started with some light banter and took a jibe at the infamous Starbucks coffee cup left which was spotted in the last season.

"Someone left some coffee cups here. It's Dornish wine!" Cunningham muttered.

Williams talked about her character Arya and hoped that she is enjoying her trip "like Dora the Explorer."

"We're here [at Comic-Con] to thank you for watching us all those years. We were never divisive as a cast. We always did our hardest work for you as a crew. I think this is the reality, rather than a media-led hate campaign," said Coster-Waldau.

Over the course of time, his attention shifted to the online petition which garnered over a million signatures demanding the showrunners to remake the final season.

"It was surprising, the absurdity of the online petition. Of course, HBO is going to change the whole thing, because that's the power of the internet. Every season, there was a huge controversy, from Ned Stark to the Red Wedding."

He continued, "Obviously, the end. I feel so lucky to have met so many people, fans, realizing this show brought so many people together. When it comes to an end, it's going to piss you off no matter what, because it's the end. And that's alright."

"If you hated the ending, or you loved it? That's great -- just don't call people names," he said while defending the show's ending.

While Cunningham chipped in saying, "You have to remember, it's a metaphor for life."

"We were on this journey together. We never knew how big this was going to get. All of us feel absolutely blessed to have been a part of it. We're all huge fans of the show. You have to be. It's beautiful storytelling. I was blessed to be a part of it," he added.

While Hill aka Lord Varys joked and said, "I started when I was 15."

He then shared his insights on the last season and asked fans to get a takeaway from the show.

"The last season was about the futility of conflict and the pointlessness of war. If you got one thing from the series, take that. [War] doesn't work," he said.

A fan asked Anderson why he didn't kill Jon Snow, who in the last episode killed Daenerys Targaryen.

"In my head, a point came to Grey Worm: enough is enough. That's a big reason why he left. Everyone who was ever dear to him was dead, and he had just learned how to have people be dear to him. He decided, 'This is a violent place, and I don't want me existence to be just violent anymore.' He didn't want to kill everyone anymore," Anderson replied.

The finale season also gave rise to some fan theories which said that Bran was secretly evil and he wanted the throne. To which Wright replied, "I think it's quite cool that it's slightly ambiguous."

"I've heard [theories] that Bran is the Night King, or whatever. Is he really a bad guy all along? That's one of the cleverest things about the ending. It doesn't conclude everything neatly. It's left totally open," Wright clarified.

Williams, who killed the Night King in the last season told that she did it on her own. "She did that on her own. If we're going to give credit to anyone, it's Melisandre. She knew what she had to do to put the mission in Arya's head." (ANI)

