'Game of Thrones' prequel starring Naomi Watts begins filming

Washington D.C. [USA], June 19 (ANI): Winter isn't over yet! Fans of the popular HBO series 'Game of Thrones' have a reason to rejoice as the prequel of the show is officially underway.

While the famous show is over, HBO has multiple prequel projects in the works that are scheduled to debut sometime in the future. Filming for the highly-anticipated spinoff series kicked off in Northern Ireland last week, reported Belfast Telegraph, as cited by People.

The outlet stated that the shooting was taking place in a "remote secret location in Co Down and on the north coast last week," and that the Titanic Studios in Belfast was preparing for filming.

The shooting location is a familiar one. It earlier served as the production hub for 'GoT' during its entire run. It's not clear yet if the prequel will also be shot in other countries, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The series, from author George R.R. Martin and screenwriter Jane Goldman, will take place thousands of years before the events in 'GoT' and "chronicles the world's descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour," according to HBO's official description.

"From the horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: It's not the story we think we know," the official description read.

Martin previously told Entertainment Weekly that "Westeros is a very different place" in the upcoming prequel, compared to the Westeros fans are familiar with in 'GoT'.

"There's no King's Landing. There's no Iron Throne. There are no Targaryens-- Valyria has hardly begun to rise yet with its dragons and the great empire that it built. We're dealing with a different and older world and hopefully that will be part of the fun of the series," he said.

While HBO is yet to reveal an official title for the upcoming series, the 70-year-old author said that last year that it will be called 'The Long Night'.

The show boasts an ensemble cast led by Naomi Watts along with Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Miranda Richardson, Josh Whitehouse, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo.

HBO's Programming President Casey Bloys previously told Entertainment Weekly that the prequel would not air until at least a year after the conclusion of 'GoT'.

The pilot will be directed by SJ Clarkson, who will also serve as the executive producer along with James Farrell, Jim Danger Gray, Vince Gerardis, Daniel Zelman and co-executive producer Chris Symes. Martin and Goldman will also executive produce, with Goldman serving as showrunner. (ANI)

