Poster of 'Game of Thrones', Image courtesy: Instagram

'Game of Thrones' reunion sneak peek is the cutest thing you will see today!

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:51 IST

Washington D.C [USA], June 26 (ANI): After a remarkable eight-year-long journey, the insanely popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones' left behind an undeniable legacy. From months of anticipation and excitement to being shocked and sad with unexpected deaths, the show gave its fans a world full of emotions and imagination.
And while it's been a month since the show concluded, everyone is still reeling over its end. But HBO may just have the perfect gift to cheer you all up!
HBO announced that 'Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection', a limited-edition Blu-ray set will hit shelves on December 3, 2019, and it comes complete with the highly-anticipated 'Game of Thrones: Reunion Special'.
The two-part show, hosted by Conan O'Brien, features cast members from the last season reuniting with fan-favourites like Sean Bean, Jason Momoa and more.
In addition to the reunion, other bonus content includes deleted scenes which never made it to the show and extended scenes, animated histories and lore segments, behind-the-scenes featurettes, audio commentary and the final season documentary the much-hyped 'Game of Thrones: The Last Watch'.
Each season is represented by a different layer, showcasing iconic characters and memorable moments from the series, all clambering toward the Iron Throne. Look at some of the scenes and relive your favourite show like never before!
HBO released a small video of the reunion on their official YouTube handle which features Bean, Kit Harington, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, and Isaac Hempstead-Wright, the Starks, looking back at how much all the younger cast members grew over the eight seasons.
The cast looks excited seeing their behind-the-scenes footage. "Oh my gosh, I am in medieval times. I'm not in 2009 anymore," a pint-sized Turner says as a shocked present-day Turner looks on.
"I've never done anything like this before," little Williams says as adult Williams covers her face in shock.
The best one? A young, beardless Harington saying, "It's my first, ever, filming of anything," and talking about how fun it is to walk around with a sword and cloak. To that, present-day Harington says, "F--k off!"
The reunion clip also shows audition tapes of the stars in addition to their behind-the-scenes interviews.
"I think we're going to be friends for a long time," Turner says about Williams.
"This has been, not only a family to me, but I've grown up with these people. I've changed so much as a person," Turner says in the interview.
The final season of the show concluded with its last episode aired on May 19. (ANI)

