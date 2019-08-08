'Game of Thrones' showrunners David Benioff, Dan Weiss sign USD 200 million deal with Netflix

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): 'Game of Thrones' showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have signed a multiyear film and TV agreement with the streaming giant, Netflix.

This comes after the streaming giant's bid for the creator's services alongside that of Amazon and Disney, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The deal came at a hefty price of USD 200 million under which Benioff and Weiss will have to say goodbye to their old place HBO and create new projects for Netflix.

"We are thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix. They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can't wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members," Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Benioff and Weiss who partnered with the giant in a joint statement said, "We've had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we're grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home. Over the past few months we've spent many hours talking to Cindy Holland and Peter Friedlander, as well as Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber."

Currently, the duo is working on writing a 'Star Wars' trilogy for Disney and the first from the set has been scheduled to release on December 16, 2022.

The two are also serving as executive producers on any and all Game of Thrones prequel series which completed shooting in Northern Ireland recently. (ANI)

