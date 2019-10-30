Poster of the series (Image courtesy: Instagram)
'Game of Thrones' to return with a prequel

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 09:36 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 30 (ANI): It is good news for 'Game of Thrones' fans as the series will be back with a prequel.
The prequel series of ten episodes called 'House of the Dragon' has been ordered by HBO.
Set 300 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones,' it will tell the story of House Targaryen.
George R.R. Martin co-created the series with Ryan Condal. Sapochnik and Condal will serve as co-showrunners and will also serve as executive producers along with Martin and Vince Gerardis, reported Variety.
This series will mark Sapochnik's first project as part of an HBO overall deal where he will develop and produce content for both HBO and HBO Max. He has directed six episodes of 'GoT'
"The 'Game of Thrones' universe is so rich with stories," said Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming.
"We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan, and George," Casey added.
The announcement was made on Tuesday as part of WarnerMedia's HBO Max presentation. (ANI)

