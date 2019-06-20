'Game of Thrones' would have changed if this scene wasn't scrapped

Washington D.C. [USA], June 19 (ANI): The final season of the insanely popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones' sparked a lot of controversies, with fans signing petitions for the last season to be rewritten. But how exactly do you put an end to one of the most loved shows?

Well, actor Lena Headey, who played Cersei Lannister in the series, revealed that everything would have been different if a particular scene wasn't deleted.

Headey appeared at a comic book convention in Munich, Germany, where she revealed a key scene that was totally scrapped in the seventh season of 'GoT', reported E! News. The scene, if it was retained, would have given fans a clue to many of Cersei's decisions in the final season.

The actor stated that the scene from season seven had Cersei 'lose the baby' and added that it was disturbing yet a magnificent moment for her character. She also noted that the specific scene was something she would have loved to portray on screen.

Headey said the scene, which was from season seven, showed Cersei "lose the baby." She described it was "traumatic" and a "great moment for Cersei."

"I kind of loved doing that because I thought it would've served her differently," Headey added.

Headey said that her character was pregnant with her brother Jaime's (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) child in season seven. During season eight, Cersei and other characters kept referencing the baby. Later on, Cersei led Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek ) into believing that he was the father of her child. But in an unexpected twist, she was not shown pregnant.

The storyline would have changed in a way after this twist.

Headey also recently spoke out about Cersei's fate in the end. In an interview with a British newspaper, as cited by E! News, Headey said that she had her own gripes about the way things happened but was waiting to talk to show's co-creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss about it first.

Headey went on to say that she wanted a better ending for her character, who died under a pile of rocks with Jaime.

"I will say I wanted a better death," Headey told The Guardian.

"Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn't have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb," she added.

However, if others had their way, the final season of Game of Thrones would have been very different.

In an interview with IndieWire, director Miguel Sapochnik said he wanted the Battle of Winterfell to play out differently in season eight's episode 'The Long Night'.

"I wanted to kill everyone. I wanted to kill Jorah in the horse charge at the beginning. I was up for killing absolutely everyone. I wanted it to be ruthless, so that in the first 10 minutes, you say, 'all bets are off, anyone could die.' And David [Benioff] and Dan [D. B. Weiss] didn't want to. There was a lot of back-and-forth on that," he said.

After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, the final season of the show concluded with its last episode aired on May 19. (ANI)

