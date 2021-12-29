Gauhar Khan celebrates eight years of winning 'Bigg Boss 7'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): It has been eight years since actor and model Gauhar Khan lifted the 'Bigg Boss 7' trophy.

To mark this special day, Gauhar took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and posted pictures from the day she won the show.

Along with it, she added the caption, "To my CRAZYLOT, This was our victory! 8 years to this phenomenon! Grateful to @colorstv, @beingsalmankhan, #biggboss7 will always be my highlight moments of my life! #Alhamdulillah. I'm grateful to my Allah for blessing me with winning hearts, hence winning #bb7. Grateful to me CRAZYLOT forever. N have so much love for allllll my co-contestants on my season. It was the best cast EVER!"





Her co-contestant and ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon took to the comments section and wrote, "Aree aree areeee you deserved it khallaaaaa. Regards ur co-contestant."

To this she replied, "@therealkushaltandon the best season with the best support I could have, thank you Kushal!"

Apart from Gauhar and Kushal, the seventh season of the show, hosted by actor Salman Khan, also featured contestants Tanishaa Mukherji, Armaan Kohli, Kamya Panjabi, Elli Avram, Pratyusha Banerjee and Ajaz Khan among others. (ANI)

