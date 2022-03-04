Genelia Deshmukh re-enters South cinema with Radha Krishna's untitled next

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Actor Genelia Deshmukh is returning to her "home" South cinema with filmmaker Radha Krishna's untitled movie.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the actor wrote the caption, "N Today marks my re- entry into south films-a place I call home away from home..Thank you so much Sai Korrapati ji, Radhakrishna Reddyji for thinking of me for this special part.."

The action-packed film marks the debut of Kireeti, son of former Karnataka minister and mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy.



Congratulating the debut actor, the 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actor wrote, "I wish you all the best Kireeti on your debut and happy to be part of your debut film.."



The upcoming Kannada and Telugu bilingual is being backed by Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram production house. (ANI)