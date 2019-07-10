George R.R. Martin hints prequel series will have fan-favourite family, creatures

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): It's been more than a month since we bid adieu to HBO's insanely popular show 'Game of Thrones', and while fans are still reeling over its end, author George R R Martin, shared some new details about the state of Westeros in HBO's upcoming prequel of the epic fantasy drama, a series that so far has been kept under wraps.

Martin, who wrote the 'Song of Ice and Fire' book series on which 'GoT' is based, is also serving as the executive producer of the prequel. While few specifics are known, the series is set thousands of years before the events of 'GoT' and chronicles the world's descent from the Golden Age of Heroes to the rise of the White Walkers and the near-destruction of man.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 70-year-old author suggested fans will see some of their favourite families and creatures, though the prequel predates the appearance of dragons.

"The Starks will definitely be there. Obviously, the White Walkers are here -- or as they're called in my books, 'The Others' -- and that will be an aspect of it. There are things like dire wolves and mammoths," he said.

While some followers may be happy to dig deeper into the Stark family's story, Martin confirmed at least one notable family hasn't yet risen to power in the prequel's Westeros.

"The Lannisters aren't there yet, but Castlery Rock is certainly there; it's like the Rock of Gibraltar. It's actually occupied by the Casterlys -- for whom it's still named after in the time of 'Game of Thrones'," he said.

Martin also revealed that Westeros at this time is divided into about 100 "petty kingdoms." He shared that the kingdoms of Westeros had been slowly consolidated over the years until the famous Seven Kingdoms at the time of Aegon's conquest.

The prequel series was rumoured to be titled 'The Long Night', but Martin told EW other suggestions are being considered. He said 'The Longest Night' is an option he "wouldn't mind."

Rest of the details regarding the prequel series, which is headed by showrunner Jane Goldman are being kept under wraps.

The pilot began filming in Northern Ireland last month and stars Naomi Watts, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Miranda Richardson, Josh Whitehouse, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo. (ANI)

