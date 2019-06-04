George R.R. Martin joins art company 'Meow Wolf'

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 4 (ANI): The man behind 'Game of Thrones', George R.R. Martin is partnering with Meow Wolf, an arts and entertainment company based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He will join as the 'Chief World Builder.'

After penning his fecund imagination in the books that inspired 'GoT', Martin's storytelling will adorn the Meow Wolf multi-verse, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The entertainment installation exposes visitors to a multidimensional mystery house including secret passages, magical worlds and spellbinding art exhibitions.

Vince Kadlubek, CEO of the company revealed that he always wished to work with the author. Kadlubek also indicated at upcoming TV Series and comic books.

There are plans for new projects in several cities including Las Vegas, Washington D.C., Phoenix and Denver, with each one carrying a unique and enthralling storytelling experience.

Martin also wrote about joining Meow Wolf in his blog named 'Not a blog': "There are these short films I am hoping to make, adaptations of classic stories by one of the most brilliant, quirky, and original writers our genre has ever produced. I've consulted on a video game out of Japan. And then there's Meow Wolf." (ANI)

