George R.R. Martin signs massive overall deal with HBO

Washington [US], March 27 (ANI): American author and screenwriter George R.R. Martin is prepping to create a new content kingdom at HBO! 'The Game of Thrones' author has signed a massive overall deal to develop more programming for the network and its streaming service HBO Max.

As per Variety, the author signed a five-year overall deal with the premium network. The deal will see Martin develop new projects for both HBO and HBO Max. According to sources, the deal is valued in the mid-eight figure range.

Martin is best known for writing the 'A Song of Ice and Fire' book series, which served as the basis for HBO's megahit drama series 'GOT'. The show proved to be one of the most popular series of all time, not only drawing huge audiences but also breaking records with its awards wins.

HBO is currently prepping the series 'House of the Dragon', which is set a few hundred years prior to the events of 'Game of Thrones' and tells the story of House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war that became known as the 'Dance of the Dragons'.



The show is currently targeting a 2022 debut. Martin is the co-creator and an executive producer of the series.

There are currently multiple shows set within the 'Game of Thrones' universe in the works at HBO and HBO Max. Among those is a series adaptation of Martin's novellas 'Tales of Dunk and Egg'.

Martin is an executive producer on all of the shows. Martin is also an executive producer on HBO's planned adaptations of Nnedi Okorafo's 'Who Fears Death' and Roger Zelazny's 'Roadmarks', both of which are in development at the network.

News of the deal comes after Martin already set up another series adaptation of one of his works with UCP and Peacock. The studio and streamer are developing a series based on the 'Wild Card' book series, which was previously in development at Hulu.

Martin will executive produce along with Melinda Snodgrass and Vince Gerardis. Martin and Snodgrass edit the 'Wild Card' books, while Gerardis is Martin's manager. The 'Wilds Cards' books were first released beginning in 1987, with over 40 authors having contributed to the series at that time. (ANI)

