George R.R. Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones"
George R.R. Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones"

George RR Martin's video game leaks

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:38 IST

Los Angeles [USA], June 8 (ANI): Ahead of the E3 2019 conference, first details about the rumoured video game by 'A Song of Ice and Fire' series author George RR Martin have reportedly been leaked.
According to Gamespot, the game is called Elden Ring and it is a collaboration between the author and From Software. An artwork related to the game has been published online. (ANI)
Elden Ring is described as an open-world experience where the gamers can explore various kingdoms and kill the rulers to unlock their abilities or supernatural powers. The game is expected to arrive for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 19:53 IST

Here's why Queen Elizabeth has two birthdays

Washington DC [USA], Jun 08 (ANI): Did you know Queen Elizabeth has two birthdays? Why have just one when you can have two, right? Especially, when you are the Queen of the United Kingdom.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 19:12 IST

World Oceans Day: Bollywood celebs show concern over increasing...

New Delhi (India), June 8 (ANI): As the world celebrates Oceans Day, several Bollywood stars flooded social media with their concerns over water crisis and pollution in the oceans.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 18:29 IST

Joe Jonas' parents didn't know about his Las Vegas wedding to...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 8 (ANI): Not just the fans, but Joe Jonas' parents too were unaware of his surprise Las Vegas wedding to Sophie Turner.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 17:25 IST

Meghan Markle makes debut at 'Trooping the Colour' after...

London [UK], June 8 (ANI): Meghan Markle, who is currently on her maternity leave, made her debut at annual Trooping the Colour celebration in honour of the Queen's birthday on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 17:24 IST

Michelle Williams believes 'Dawson's Creek' series was not fulfilling

Washington DC [USA], June 8 (ANI): Though Michelle Williams might have gained fame with the television series 'Dawson's Creek', the American actor believes something is still unfulfilled.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 17:06 IST

Selma Blair replaces cane with walking bike as she battles...

Washington DC [USA], June 8 (ANI): Actor Selma Blair, who is battling multiple sclerosis, is feeling happy as her cane got replaced with a non-motorized walking bike.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 17:00 IST

First song from Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15' will be...

New Delhi (India), June 8 (ANI): After escalating the curiosity of fans with a gripping trailer, the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15' are all set to release the first song -- 'ShuruKareinKya' -- on June 10.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 16:33 IST

Wishes pour in for Shilpa Shetty on 44th birthday

New Delhi (India), June 8 (ANI): As Shilpa Shetty celebrates her 44th birthday, an array of Bollywood stars wished the birthday girl on this special day with good luck, success and long life.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:03 IST

Sony honours John Singleton by renaming theatre after him

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): Sony Pictures Entertainment on Friday announced that the 'Backstage Theater', the 102-seat primary theatre in Culver City, had been renamed as the 'John Singleton Theatre'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:57 IST

Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis split after two years

Washington DC [USA], June 8 (ANI): American actor and model Malika Haqq and rapper O.T Genasis have split after two years of dating.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:46 IST

Vicky Kaushal shares what went into making 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

New Delhi (India), June 8 (ANI): Vicky Kaushal, who became the talk of the town after his breathtaking performance in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', shared what went into making the film and how the team maintained the 'Josh' to make 'URI' happen.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:53 IST

You can't miss Taapsee Pannu's ludo session with her crew!

New Delhi (India), June 8 (ANI): It seems Taapsee Pannu is really excited about her upcoming movie 'Game Over' as she treated fans with a behind-the-scenes video from the film's shoot.

Read More
iocl