The directors of 'Ghost Stories', Image courtesy: Instagram
The directors of 'Ghost Stories', Image courtesy: Instagram

Get ready to experience your worst nightmare with 'Ghost Stories'

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:05 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): After Netflix's hit anthology film 'Lust Stories', ace filmmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap are teaming up for the upcoming project 'Ghost Stories'.
Netflix India made the announcement on Instagram by sharing a series of pictures featuring all the four directors.
"They made you scream with Lust Stories. Now they're really going to make you scream with Ghost Stories, coming soon, only on Netflix," the caption read.
KJo also took to his Twitter to share the news and wrote, "The squad's back together and ready to make you scream for your life! #GhostStories coming soon, only on Netflix."
Reportedly, the production of 'Ghost Stories' will begin in August. The stories, helmed by the directors, will be connected to each other and culminate in the end.
'Ghost Stories' is the third collaboration between the streaming platform and RSVP. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and RSVP, the upcoming project will stream across nearly 190 countries.
Released on June 15, last year, their previous gig 'Lust Stories' is a collection of four short stories on love and lust, separately directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, and Dibakar Banerjee, the film sheds light on modern relationships from the viewpoint of Indian women.
Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, it boasts of an ensemble cast of Kiara Advani, Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Neil Bhoopalam, Neha Dhupia, Sanjay Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Akash Thosar. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:05 IST

Shilpa Shetty all set for Bollywood comeback!

New Delhi (India), Aug 01 (ANI): Shilpa Shetty who was last seen on the silver screen in 2014 is making a comeback with Sabbir Khan's 'Nikamma.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:59 IST

Nathalie Emmanuel says Emilia Clarke inspires her, calls her "a beast"

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): Actor Nathalie Emmanuel, who played the role of Missandei, an advisor to actor Emilia Clarke's character Daenerys Targaryen in the insanely popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones', opened up about how she is inspired by her co-star.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:46 IST

Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham poked fun at Idris Elba for 'Cats'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): Idris Elba who is currently enjoying the success of his latest outing 'Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw' says Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham teased him about his upcoming musical 'Cats.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:47 IST

Huma Qureshi gearing up for 'Army of the Dead'

New Delhi (India), Aug 01 (ANI): Huma Qureshi who was last seen in Netflix original series 'Leila' is leaving no stone unturned to put her best foot forward for her Hollywood debut in the zombie drama 'Army of the Dead.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:44 IST

Selma Blair struggles with insomnia amid MS battle

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): American actor Selma Blair is feeling "afraid" as she struggles with insomnia amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:29 IST

Woodstock 50 music festival officially cancelled

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): A huge US music festival to celebrate 50 years of the iconic Woodstock music festival is now officially cancelled.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:20 IST

Billie Eilish reveals she sought therapy for anxiety, depression

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish opened up about her mental health struggles and the downside of sudden fame.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:58 IST

Kylie Jenner amuse with daughter's cool attitude

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): After officially ending her friendship with her former best friend Jordon Woods, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is having a great time hanging out with her daughter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:43 IST

Meghan Markle accused of copying magazine cover from book,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): Meghan Markle's guest-editing position for the September issue of the iconic fashion magazine British Vogue is already in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 00:44 IST

Vicky Kaushal elated to spend time with Indian Army

New Delhi (India), Aug 01 (ANI): Vicky Kaushal, who left fans stunned with his stellar performance in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', is elated when he spends time with the Indian Army.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 00:43 IST

Here's what Parineeti Chopra cannot live without

New Delhi [India], Aug 01 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra, who is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Jabariya Jodi', recently revealed that she is hooked to her phone.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 00:42 IST

Proud father Amitabh cheers for son's kabaddi team

New Delhi [India], Aug 01 (ANI): Bollywood's 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan is feeling privileged to support and accompany his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan for Kabaddi match at Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Read More
iocl