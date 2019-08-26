Get ready to live your 'Avengers' fantasies with this superhero-themed land!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): If you ever wanted to visit the Marvel universe, your dream is going to come true, as soon as next year.

Disney is soon going to treat Marvel fans with an Avengers Campus, a superhero-themed land, which is coming to Disney's California Adventure and Disneyland Paris in 2020, reported People.

It will be home to attractions based on the Marvel movies and comics, taking over the area originally occupied by 'A Bug's Land', which closed in September and was based on the 1998 movie 'A Bug's Life'.

"A brand-new E-ticket attraction is headed to Disney California Adventure, where Guests will fly along with the Avengers and adventure to Wakanda," the company announced on Sunday.

So now get ready to fly to Wakanda (a fictional country in 'Black Panther') with your favourite Avengers!

Disney unveiled the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, also known as WEB, which will house a new Spider-Man experience, the first Disney ride-through attraction to feature the iconic superhero.

The visitors will also have the chance to interact with 'Black Widow', 'Ant-Man' and 'The Wasp', 'Doctor Strange', the 'Guardians of the Galaxy', heroes from Wakanda and Asgard, as well as 'Iron Man'.

The news came after the 2019 D23 Expo, a yearly showcase of all the latest announcements from Disney Parks around the world.

On Thursday night, Disney revealed the name of the superhero land and that it will be opening at Disney California Adventure in the summer of 2020, and teased that more would be revealed during the Expo event.

The announcement confirmed earlier reports that Disneyland had filed construction permits to build a new project that would take over part of 'A Bug's Land'.

In addition to the California and Paris destinations, Hong Kong Disneyland would also be receiving superhero-themed lands.

"When guests visit Avengers Campus, they will become part of an interconnected, global story that spans from California to Paris to Hong Kong with the Avengers recruiting new extraordinary people to join them," read a Disney Parks' blog post from Thursday. (ANI)

