Get ready to live your 'The Office' memories, fantasies!

Washington [US], September 3 (ANI): 16 years ago we were introduced to the world of Dunder Mifflin when 'The Office' first premiered in March 2005. While the iconic sitcom ended in 2013, fans of 'The Office' will soon be able to transport themselves back to Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

As per People magazine, Superfly X and Universal Live Entertainment announced on Thursday that they are launching an interactive experience for the former NBC sitcom in Chicago.

The two companies teamed up with series creator Greg Daniels to make 'The Office Experience' possible.

Starting October 15, fans will get to see recreations of the show's sets as well as props previously seen on the series. The two-story exhibit will also include 17 rooms where visitors can take pictures in places ranging from Michael Scott's office to Schrute Farms.

Guests will also be able to revisit iconic moments from the series, including the Dundie Awards. Additionally, the Dunder Mifflin warehouse will serve as a gift shop.



'The Office Experience' will run at Chicago's Magnificent Mile through January 17. The tour will be similar to the 'Friends' pop-up and will travel to other locations. Other cities on the tour will be announced at a later date.

Attendees will also be able to celebrate and relive iconic moments like the Dundie Awards, Jim and Pam's love story, Kevin's famous chilli spill, or the beach day games from the third season.

'The Office' was based on the UK series of the same name from creators Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. The American version starred Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, Ed Helms, B.J. Novak, Craig Robinson and Ellie Kemper.

The insanely popular sitcom ran for nine seasons on NBC from 2005 to 2013.

Recently, NBCU content chief Susan Rovner told Deadline at the Edinburgh International TV Festival that they're "standing by" for a potential reboot of 'The Office'. She said it could happen "whenever [The Office creator] Greg Daniels wants to do one." (ANI)

